Fire breaks out above takeaway as smoke pours into sky above town

Photos shared on social media show thick smoke billowing out of windows above Asian Work on Church Street in Chirk.

Other people in the town reported being able to see the smoke as it poured into the sky.

The fire above Asian Wok in Chirk

Smoke pours out of the flat above Asian Wok, Chirk

A statement from North Wales Fire Service posted on social media shortly before 8pm said: "Crews are currently in attendance at an incident at St Mary’s Precinct, Church Street, Chirk - please keep away from the area while we tackle the fire."

North Wales Police has also asked people to avoid the area whilst emergency services are at the scene.