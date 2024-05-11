16th century pub in the heart of the Shropshire Hills is up for sale
A 16th century former coaching inn in the heart of the Shropshire Hills has gone up for sale.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Crown Inn in Wentnor, near Bishop's Castle, is now up for sale.
A 16th century former coaching inn is still a working pub as well as a bed and breakfast, jam-packed full of character features including exposed beams and bricks.
The pub has a lounge, snug and dining room for patrons, as well as four en-suite letting bedrooms.
For the prospective landlords, it comes with a large, three-bedroom owners' accommodation.
Nestled between the Stiperstones to the west and the Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd to the east, the whole property boasts far-reaching views over the Shropshire Hills.
The pub also comes with a car park and private beer garden.
It is currently listed by Sidney Phillips for £375,000 and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67295578.