16th century pub in the heart of the Shropshire Hills is up for sale

The Crown Inn in Wentnor, near Bishop's Castle, is now up for sale.

A 16th century former coaching inn is still a working pub as well as a bed and breakfast, jam-packed full of character features including exposed beams and bricks.

The Crown Inn, Wetnor. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla

The pub has a lounge, snug and dining room for patrons, as well as four en-suite letting bedrooms.

Inside the character bar area. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla

For the prospective landlords, it comes with a large, three-bedroom owners' accommodation.

The pub has a snug, dining area and lounge. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla

Nestled between the Stiperstones to the west and the Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd to the east, the whole property boasts far-reaching views over the Shropshire Hills.

It comes with a private garden and parking. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla

The pub also comes with a car park and private beer garden.

It is currently listed by Sidney Phillips for £375,000 and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67295578.