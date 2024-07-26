Plans to turn vacant Telford pub into four flats submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Talbot Inn in St Georges, Telford, was a popular pub until it called final orders in November 2023. Since then, the building on Gower Street has stood empty.

Now, plans have been submitted that would see the pub turned into flats.

The application, submitted on behalf of Mr and Mrs McCafferty, proposes four self-contained apartments in the building, which would remain relatively unchanged from the outside.

The only additional building works proposed would be rebuilding the reportedly dilapidated rear single-storey extension with a slight increase in the footprint of six metres squared.

Internally, approval would see the pub be split up into three one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom.

The Talbot, St Georges. Photo: Google

Each of the one-bedroom units would have access to one dedicated parking space, while the two-bedroom unit would have two. The proposal includes one visitor bay and designated cycle storage for up to five bikes.

According to the applications, the plans would "provide good quality affordable living spaces all with the enjoyment of external amenity space which would be to the benefit of either young or old people wishing to buy or rent in an increased cost market."

Adding: "Many of the new build apartment units in the local area offer no amenity space private or shared."

The application also stresses the "surplus" of pubs in the local area, pointing to three functioning public houses within 500m of the site, and 15 within one mile.

"It is clearly evident that the proposed conversion of the application site from former Public House to residential will have negligible effect on the local community facilities," the application states.

The consultation is open until August 14, with full plans available to view online at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2024/0550