Inside the former Bridgnorth pub that has been converted into a house with 10 bedrooms, a cellar - and a snug

The 10-bedroom property, formerly The Swann Inn, will go under the hammer on June 24 with a guide price of £800,000.

The former public house with letting rooms in Knowle Sands suffered from the loss of trade over several years.

It was reported in January that a planning battle had concluded, with the owner able to convince the Planning Inspectorate that it was no longer viable and a public house.

The property stands in 0.78 acres of grounds that includes ample parking space.

The listing by Bagshaws Residential adds that the home is in a "sought-after historic location" and offers countryside views.

The home is said to offer scope for "multi-generational living or a variety of other uses" - subject to the necessary consents.

Accommodation is set out across three floors. On the ground floor is an entrance hall, lounge, dining area, library, snug, office, additional reception, conservatory, kitchen, utility, toilets and a cellar.

Meanwhile, the first floor comprises of three storage cupboards and seven en-suite bedrooms, and the third floor boasts three further bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside is a parking area and gardens.

The listing states: "Situated in an elevated position with countryside views across the River Severn valley below. An exceptional opportunity to purchase a spacious 10-bedroom home in the popular area of Knowle Sands on the outskirts of Bridgnorth.

"This extensive property not only offers a great home, but also provides the incoming purchaser scope for multi-generational living, or a variety of other uses subject to planning permission and regulations. Spanning three floors, the accommodation includes five receptions, two kitchen facilities and useful storage, seven en-suite bedrooms, three further bedrooms and a shower room/WC, plus ample parking and gardens on this generous 0.78 acre plot (subject to measured survey).

Previously operating as a bed and breakfast, permission was granted in September 2024 for change of use to a residential dwelling APP/L3245/W/24/3342722."

The home will go under the hammer via an auction on Barnard Marcus Auctions website.

Bidding registration must be made by 2pm on Monday, June 23.

