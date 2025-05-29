Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton for 'essential maintenance work'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway has said services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will be replaced by rail replacement buses from 8pm on Thursday, May 29.

The train operator said the replacement was necessary so "essential maintenance works to the track" could take place.

Services along the line had been facing disruption on Thursday, after a fault with the signalling system between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton meant trains were having to run at a reduced speed on the line towards Wolverhampton.

National Rail said trains running between these stations could face delays of up to 20 minutes and distruption was expected until the end of the day.

There will be further disruption for the line this weekend, with an "all lines" rail closure in place this Sunday, June 1.

The rail closure will affect lines between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury, and also Birmingham International and Aberystwyth.

Transport for Wales services will start and terminate at Shrewsbury, with buses operating between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, where there will also be connections.

West Midlands Railway services will be affected until 4.30pm when services between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury will not run.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, with commuters advised to travel on other services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.