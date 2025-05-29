New B&M store to open at Telford retail park this weekend - here's all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The discount retail giant's new store at the Wrekin Retail Park will officially open at 8am on Saturday, May 31.

The new shop inside the former Homebase store has created 32 jobs for local residents.

The new store will be the fourth B&M shop in Telford and the second in Wellington, alongside shops in Newport and Shrewsbury.

B&M's new store at the Wrekin Retail Park will open on Saturday, May 31.

Colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity to officially open the store and receive some VIP treatment for work they do within the community.

The B&M team selected Telford Crisis Support who aim to tackle poverty in the region and operate a foodbank and provide a range of other services in the area.

Representatives from the volunteer-led organisation will unveil the B&M store on Saturday.

The new store will offer products including groceries, pet food and accessories, homeware, health & beauty, DIY, toys, games and gifts.

It also boasts its own 9,850 sqft garden centre featuring hundreds of plants and 'garden essentials'.

The new store manager said: "We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

"Telford Crisis Support really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do."