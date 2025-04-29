Jobs boost as new B&M store to open in Telford next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The discount retail giant has announced that it will open a new shop inside the former Homebase store at the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington.

The store will create 32 jobs for local people and is expected to officially open on Saturday, May 31 at 8am.

The store was put up for sale after Homebase collapsed into administration last November, and closed its doors for the final time on February 24.

A rescue deal with retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, secured the future of up to 1,600 jobs and 70 Homebase stores, but the shop in Telford was one of four in the Midlands that were listed for sale.

The shop provides a ground floor sale space of 20,968sqft alongside a mezzanine sales floor of 10,359sqft that B&M says will undergo a "comprehensive" internal and external refurbishment programme before the store opens.

The B&M store will also boast its own 9,850sqft garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties garden essentials.

A B&M spokesperson said: "We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door."

The new store will be the fourth B&M shop in Telford - the second in Wellington. The company also has shops in Newport and Shrewsbury.

Last year, B&M relocated its current Wellington store to inside the former Wilkos shop on Market Street. The move was due to the unit offering a larger space that could offer a wider range of products

The new store at the Wrekin Retail Park will offer products including branded groceries, pet food and accessories, homeware, health & beauty, DIY, toys, games and gifts.