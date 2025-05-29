Join us for a cuppa and support the work of local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event is free to attend by local older people in Telford alongside their carers and any of the charity's dedicated volunteers. In addition to a hot drink of coffee or tea a special sweet treat will be created for attendees by the hotel’s chef.

For its 75th anniversary Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is aiming to raise £75,000 to help fund the range of services, activities and events it provides for older people across the county.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: "We are very grateful to Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort for hosting this special event. We know that social opportunities like this can make a real difference to the wellbeing of older residents in our community. It’s also a great way to thank our befriending volunteers that provide life-enhancing companionship for older people who might otherwise feel lonely or isolated.”

For more information, please contact the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin fundraising team by emailing fundraising@ageukstw.org.uk or calling 01743 233 123.