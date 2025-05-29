Energy advice charity offers free energy efficiency upgrades for Telford & Wrekin landlords

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Marches Energy Agency (MEA), a leading local energy advice charity, has launched its Future Ready Homes initiative, offering fully funded retrofit support packages to landlords keen to upgrade their properties, cut energy costs, and prepare for upcoming legal requirements.

The team at MEA has recognised the need to ‘retrofit’ properties across the local area – meaning, to improve their energy efficiency and decarbonise their heating systems. However, whilst many people are interested in increasing their insulation, improving their ventilation, and installing renewable technologies like solar panels, many don’t know where to start.

Thanks to funding from the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme, a limited number of landlords can now access expert-led home energy assessments, tailored retrofit advice, and Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) – a package typically valued at over £1,000 – for free.

The initiative comes at a crucial time. The UK’s housing stock is among the least energy efficient in Europe, contributing to high energy bills, fuel poverty, and significant carbon emissions. Meanwhile, government regulations require all private rental homes to achieve a minimum EPC rating of C by 2030.

Additionally, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme – which offers grants of up to £7,500 for heat pump installations – is set to end in 2028.

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” said Benjamin Webster, Technical Services Manager at Marches Energy Agency. “We’ve been looking for ways to better support landlords in Telford & Wrekin, and this service will be a huge boost in fighting fuel poverty, cutting carbon, and improving housing quality across the area.”

Each retrofit package includes:

A home visit from a qualified retrofit assessor.

A new or updated EPC (lodged free of charge if required).

A comprehensive retrofit assessment using advanced tools to measure thermal performance, air tightness, and air quality.

A personalised, step-by-step report outlining practical improvements based on budget and future plans.

Access to a new local installer directory to help landlords find reputable contractors.

Landlords are invited to contribute on a ‘pay what you choose’ basis if they wish to support Marches Energy Agency’s broader mission to create low-carbon homes and communities.

Demand is expected to be high, and support packages will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Marches Energy Agency is a registered charity dedicated to supporting communities in creating warmer, lower carbon homes through expert advice, education, and practical solutions.

Apply now or find out more at: Retrofit support package - Future Ready Homes