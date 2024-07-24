Guess where the most expensive and cheapest streets to buy a house in Telford are

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Telford postcodes, fast sales company Property Solvers used HM Land Registry data since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the town.

Woodhouse Lane, Bratton Road and Jockey Meadow have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

On Woodhouse Lane (TF2), three properties sold for an average of £715,000. Bratton Road (TF5), saw nine properties sell for an average of £659,222. Also, Jockey Meadow (TF5) saw 15 properties sell for an average of £611,620.