Bridgnorth butchers edges closer to being named England's 'Best Business'

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen was nominated earlier this year as “Best Butcher” at the '2024 England's Business Awards'.

The butcher shop is no stranger to awards having won “best steak” at least year's Golden Cleaver Awards, beating off competition from 400 other butchers shops.

Now the Sydney Cottage Drive shop has announced that it has made it to the finals of England's Business Awards having won the regional heat.

Julia Spencer, who runs the family shop with husband Charlie said they were “delighted” at the news.

“We will be taking the whole team to the final in London in November,” she said.

The winner of the 2024 England's Best Business Award will be down to a public vote.

People can vote for Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen at The English Business Awards, visit their website at englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/vote.