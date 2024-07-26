'Suspicious' vehicle seen in south Shropshire village - police appeal for information

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Black Range Rover Sport with the registration AP67 LHN was seen in Alveley, near Bridgnorth at 3.15pm on Thursday and does not have a local keeper.

PCSO Mandy Leek of Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are appealing for information after a report was made by a resident in Alveley .

"At 3.15pm on July 25 a Black Range Rover sport with two young males inside was seen driving slowly around the village and appeared to be looking at properties and vehicles.

"The vehicle registration is AP67 LHN. This vehicle does not come back to a local keeper."

She added: "Soon after the report came in officers attended the village but unfortunately an area search for the vehicle was negative at this time .

"We are keen to catch up with this vehicle and occupants so if anyone sees it in or around the village please contact us on 101 or if you think a crime is in progress 999.

The incident reference number should you have any information is 00273_I_25072024.

You can also contact police using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting the incident reference number.

If you're not comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org