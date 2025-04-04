'Justice has been done' - Mum of girl, 17, killed in crash after boyfriend's dangerous driving tells of 'absolute hell'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Logan Addison, aged 19, was found guilty today (April 3, 2025) by a jury of causing the death of Lily-May Vaughan by dangerous driving after a crash in Shawbury.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Addison was “going like f***” before “demolishing” a hedge and fence and smashing into an electricity pole, which snapped in two.

Lily-May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, a road off the A53 known locally as “Parry’s Lane”.

Addison, of Hazel’s Road, Shawbury, was airlifted to hospital, where it was later found he had broken his back and neck.

Despite those injuries, he has been able to walk in and out of the dock unaided this week.

Lily-May Vaughan died in February last year

And indeed, he was back behind the wheel committing crimes a matter of weeks after Lily-May’s tragic death.

The jury took two hours and five minutes to unanimously find Addison guilty.

After the hearing, Lily-May’s mum Leanne, stepdad Andy and other family members bravely took time to speak to the Shropshire Star.