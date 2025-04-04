The four people sought by police following thefts from Telford stores including House of Fraser and H&M

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford.

House of Fraser, Telford Centre, February 18 at 1:25pm

The first image is from House of Fraser, Telford Town Centre, when on 18 February 2025 at around 1:25pm, when items worth around £125 was taken. (22/15687/25)

Matalan, Wrekin Retail Park, February 19 at 6:30pm

The next image, labelled number three, is from Matalan, Wrekin Retail Park, on 19 February 2025 at around 6:50pm, when items worth around £80 were taken. (22/15669/25)

Boots, Wrekin Retail Park, February 24 at 2:40pm

The next is from Boots, Wrekin Retail Park, when on 24 February 2025 at around 2:40pm, when items worth around £460 were taken. (22/16733/25)

H&M, Telford Town Centre, February 25 at 11:55pm

The final image is from H&M, Telford Town Centre, on 25 February 2025 around 11:55pm, when items worth around £120 were taken. (22/16683/25)

If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.