Shropshire brewery 'humbled' by response to £2m Birmingham pub refurbishment plans

The Market Drayton brewer purchased the New Inn in Harborne, Birmingham in May last year, and shortly afterwards announced plans to give the Victorian-era pub a new lease of life.

The company submitted refurbishment plans to Birmingham City Council in January, and staged a public consultation event at the venue shortly afterwards to gauge feedback from local residents.

Now, bosses at the company are hopeful that a £2m investment in refurbishing the early 19th century building is set to move forward - after the city council officially acknowledged a planning application for the proposals. A formal decision to approve or reject the plans will be made by Birmingham City Council later this year.

A CGI view of how a proposed garden development could look at the New Inn, Harborne

"We are coming up to a full year now since we purchased The New Inn, and we have spent the last 12 months listening to our locals and learning about the space they want and need," said a spokesperson.

"Following the fantastic turnout at our public consultation evening on January 16, where we had the pleasure of meeting so many locals and sharing our plans, we were delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

"Over £2 million will be dedicated to restoring and enhancing this wonderful pub, our largest taphouse investment to date, ensuring it remains a cherished local landmark while elevating the experience for everyone who walks through it’s doors."

The application included proposals for a full interior refurbishment, including the replacement of an existing bar layout, and the creation of a "Garden Room" events space for around 35 to 40 people set to cater for community events.

Other parts of the pub such as the popular old bar and victoria-era snugs area will remain untouched to preserve the building's character, the company says.

The New Inn, Harborne (Google)

Joule’s Managing Director, Vicky Colclough, said the project was a "huge moment" for the small Shropshire brewery, who purchased the New Inn from Midlands giant Marstons in 2024.

“As a small, independent brewery, we have been saving up for an investment like this for a long time," she said.

"It’s a huge moment for us, and we feel incredibly grateful to be in a position to make this kind of commitment to a historic pub like The New Inn. We know how much this place means to the locals, and we share that sentiment completely.

"Our job is to make sure we do right by the pub and the community who love it.”

NORTH COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD JAMIE RICKETTS 19/03/2025 - SHROPSHIRE STAR - Brewery Feature - Joule's Brewery in Market Drayton.

The firm says the project at The New Inn marks one of their most ambitious undertakings since the £3.5million development at Crown Wharf, in Stone, which scooped a CAMRA Pub Design Awards’ ‘New Build’ category in 2021.

“This has been years in the making for us, and we are incredibly proud to finally see our plans move forward," added Joule’s Development Director, Anna Brakel.

"We have been humbled by the support from the Harborne community, and it means the world to us that people care so deeply about The New Inn. We are committed to preserving everything that makes it special while bringing it up to the highest standard.”