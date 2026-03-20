Goldstone Hall & Gardens, Market Drayton, has been awarded gold as the Best Small Hotel across Shropshire and the Midlands in the 'Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year' category for the second year in a row at the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2026.

The event took place at The Masters Suite at the Belfry Hotel and Resort on Monday, March 16.

Competing against hotels across the region, which reaches from Oswestry to Warwick through Ludlow and to Stratford upon Avon, Goldstone was the top choice.

The herbaceous borders in the Walled Garden at Goldstone Hall Hotel.

As a gold winner Goldstone now automatically qualifies for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2026, taking place in June, where they will compete for national recognition.

It was Goldstone Hall’s exceptional blend of heartfelt hospitality, outstanding, warm and professional service, comfort and contemporary touches that captured the judges’ admiration at the Tourism Awards.

Victoria Flint and Katie Cushing accepting the award.

Nestled in the picturesque rolling hills of North Shropshire, Goldstone Hall is celebrated as a welcoming retreat where guests feel instantly at home.

The judges recognised that the charm of Goldstone lies not just in its picturesque countryside setting, but in the thoughtful personal touches that make every stay truly memorable, from a warm personal welcome and homemade biscuits to garden flowers and notes in each beautifully appointed bedroom.

Goldstone.

It has been owned and run for 40 years currently by John and Sue Cushing with their daughters Victoria and Katie, who ensure that traditional hospitality meets contemporary sophistication.

Judges commenting on Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens application said: “There are three clear strengths for Goldstone. Firstly, their sustainability. With a range of local sourced products, it's a great place to visit. Secondly, their cleanliness, for such a period property, they have excelled in terms of maintaining a high standard. This is evident from the rooms to the dining area and the grounds themselves. Finally, we can't forget their staff. The whole experience is capped-off by love that is put into the hotel by the Cushing family. This is evident from the time you arrive to your departure. They have also taken the time to ensure all staff are friendly, engaging and professional.”

Visit Birmingham & West Midlands said: “Blending centuries of heritage with exceptional modern hospitality, warm service and thoughtful luxury touches, Goldstone continues to offer a truly special guest experience.”

Hotel owner, John Cushing, said: “Winning Gold as Best Small Hotel in the Midlands at this year’s Tourism Awards is a proud moment for us all. It reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to continually enhancing the guest experience at Goldstone. We are incredibly pleased to receive this recognition, combining our heritage with a fresh, modern approach to hospitality and a genuinely warm welcome."