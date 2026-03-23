Market Drayton comes together for community litter pick this weekend

We’ll be meeting at 10am at Market Drayton Town Hall, Frogmore Road (TF9 3AX) before heading out in small groups to help tidy up our streets, parks and open spaces. We’ll then come back together at 12 noon.

This is a great opportunity to get some fresh air, meet your neighbours and make a real difference to our town. While it’s important for keeping Market Drayton looking its best for both residents and visitors, it’s also a relaxed and sociable event.

We’ll be heading for a drink afterwards, so do stay and join us if you can.

What to bring:

Please wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear

If you have them, bring high-visibility jackets and gloves

We’ll provide litter pickers and bags on the day.

To help us plan and make sure we have everything we need, please sign up in advance so we have your contact details and can share any updates or instructions.

If there’s any areas where you think needs clearing up then please us know and we’ll do our best to get there.

Find out more and register on the Make it Market Drayton website.

Whether you can stay for the whole time or just pop along for a bit, every helping hand really does make a difference.

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