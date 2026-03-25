Crash on the A53: Firefighters called to morning rush hour collision at Market Drayton
Firefighters were sent to a crash on the A53 at Market Drayton this morning.
Published
The collision happened at around 8.10am.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said one fire engine was sent to the scene from Market Drayton, and assistance was given to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews.
Firefighters used small gear to deal with the incident.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.
The AA’s traffic planner website is showing no delays in the area.