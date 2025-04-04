Explained: Where flood funding cash will go and which projects will benefit in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Towns in Shropshire and across the River Severn and Wye catchment are set to benefit from £16 million of funding over two years.

And, during the investment, more than 1,000 flood defence schemes will be supported, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and Environment Agency has said.

Funding will go towards several different projects across Shropshire including one in the Ironbridge Gorge aiming to protect 'undefended' properties from flooding.

£708,000 will be given towards the project that will secure protection for homes and businesses in the area. Telford MP Shaun Davies said it was "fantastic news" that the project in Ironbridge would receive a cash boost.

Flooding in Ironbridge, Telford

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) has been allocated more than £1.9m of funding. The SVWMS is an initiative led by a partnership of the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council and aims to enhance water management and create resilient environments across the Upper Severn catchment.

Shrewsbury

More than £4.7 million of funding has been allocated towards projects in Shrewsbury.

Of this, £3.9m will go towards work by the Environment Agency to install 'higher risk debris screens'.

Meanwhile, cash will also go towards projects looking for nature-based solutions to flooding including in the Guilsfield and Afon Cain catchments and Rea Brook catchment.

South Shropshire

South Shropshire will also benefit from a cash injection of more than £4.7m.

Nearly £2.5m will go towards a natural flood management project looking at planting trees and carbon offsetting.

Attingham's Mile Meadow within the parkland in flood. Picture: National Trust

Meanwhile, a demonstrator project at Attingham Park, looking into nature-based solutions to flooding, will also benefit from £260,000 of funding.

And, £150,000 will go towards protecting properties in Bridgnorth from flooding, while £68,000 will go towards work in Bucknell.

North Shropshire

The demonstrator Perry and Peatlands project on nature-based solutions to flooding will receive a £337,000 cash boost.

Meanwhile, the Morda Depave project that focuses on adapting urban spaces by implementing green infrastructure such as green roofs, tree pits, rain gardens, and sustainable drainage systems will receive £169,000.

Shropshire Council said the project is investigating a combination of sustainable land use management, in conjunction with current land uses, up-scaled nature-based solutions, and sensitive engineering methods to improve flood risk resilience and water management.

Protection a 'priority'

Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, Caroline Douglass said: "Protecting communities in England from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority and this is more important than ever as climate change brings more extreme weather to the nation.

"The delivery of these schemes will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.

"Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected."