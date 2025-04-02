Towns across Shropshire and Severn and Wye catchment to benefit from multi-million investment in flood defences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Government has announced a £2.65 billion boost over two years for flood defence projects nationwide that includes £16 million towards areas along the Severn and Wye.

Shrewsbury and South Shropshire will benefit from more than £4.7 million of funding, while Telford will benefit from upwards of £700,000 and North Shropshire will see more than £500,000 invested.

During the two year investment, more than 1,000 flood defence schemes will be supported, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and Environment Agency has said.

This year, around £430 million will go towards the construction of schemes, while a further £220 million will be used to "reinstate flood defences to their full standard of service and original design life to help protect communities".

Attingham's Mile Meadow within the parkland in flood. Picture: National Trust

The Government added that further funding has been "earmarked" to repair existing flood assets that are utilised in flood events, such as pumps.

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme together with Shropshire Council, the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, and Powys County Council are working together to "explore opportunities to make the Severn a vibrant river catchment area".

This week, the National Trust said it is working with its tenant farmers and partner organisations to create more space for wildlife across its 4,000 acre estate at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, which could help to tackle flooding.

Shrewsbury MP, Julia Buckley has welcomed the funding as "amazingly good news".

She said: "For hundreds of families and businesses along the course of the Severn, this financial help from the Government will really help to combat the risks of flooding and the misery it causes.

Flood barriers in Frankwell car park, Shrewsbury.

"This really is amazingly good news for our town.

"This much-needed £16m funding will also boost projects that focus on nature-friendly solutions which will protect wildlife and the river itself, as well as our communities - leading to a more sustainable way to live in harmony with our river in the face of climate change.

"I’m truly excited about this announcement as the blight of flooding has been a priority of mine from day one, and I’ve been proud to have spearheaded action in support of local businesses and individuals badly hit by flooding whenever the River Severn bursts its banks or whenever rain or river water breaches our buildings.

"Time and again, people’s homes, shops and businesses are badly affected by flooding. The impact can be horrendous."