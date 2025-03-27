Nature project launched at county National Trust estate - and it could help tackle flooding in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The National Trust said it is working with its tenant farmers and partner organisations to create more space for wildlife across its 4,000 acre estate at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury.

Natural flood management, species recovery and woodland creation are just some of the priorities the conservation charity seeks to achieve as part of the nature recovery project.

An aerial view of the Attingham Estate. Picture: National Trust

Part of the conservation charity's work at Attingham is supported by the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS), led by the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council.

The project at Attingham is one of eight that have received funding to test approaches that aim to reduce flood risk within the upper River Severn catchment area.

Attingham's Mile Meadow within the parkland in flood. Picture: National Trust

By making changes including creating wetlands, restoring ghost ponds and orchards, and planting trees and hedgerows to slow the flow of water through the estate, land at Attingham has the potential to store an additional 22,000 cubic metres of water – the equivalent of nine Olympic sized swimming pools.

Project Manager Jane Birch said: “We’re delighted to be receiving funding through the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme to help us to ramp up our ambitions for nature recovery on the Attingham Estate. By demonstrating how to harness the power of nature to improve water management across a complex landscape we hope to inspire wider adoption of similar approaches.”

The River Severn and Tern pass through the Attingham Estate. Picture: National Trust

Pete Lambert SVWMS Demonstrator Project Manager, said: "The SVWMS has eight Demonstrator Projects and is bringing together leading academics, farming community representatives, nature conservation charities, local authorities, geospatial technologists, water professionals and communities.

"This collaborative effort is energetic and inspiring, driving research into future economics, creating the conditions for inward investment and setting out how land and water management might be shaped.”

Ismore Meadow flourishes with wildflowers in the summer. Picture: National Trust

This latest project follows on from previous work by the National Trust to slow the flow of water through the Attingham Estate.

By working with several tenant farmers, Natural England and the Floodplain Meadows Partnership, some former arable fields have already reverted to floodplain meadows.

A statement from the National Trust explained: "Ismore Meadow is one example whereby changing its use, the field is now able to hold water when needed, as well as benefit the wider eco-system by flourishing with wildflowers and encouraging pollinators during the summer months.

Ismore Meadow flourishes with wildflowers in the summer. Picture: National Trust

"Hay crops are taken by the farmers at the end of the summer before they are then grazed by cattle and the process starts again.

"Reverting fields to grassland has also reduced the amount of soil debris entering the rivers, which improves water quality.

"Species recovery is one of the 10-year project’s main priorities with birds, mammals, butterflies and insects all set to benefit. Corn bunting, grey partridge, common blue butterfly, grey long-eared bat, scarce chaser dragonfly and southern marsh orchid are principal species that the project will monitor as an indicator of whether land-use changes are delivering the nature recovery benefits sought.

Ismore Meadow is adjacent to the confluence of the River Severn and River Tern. Picture: National Trust

"Woodland creation has also already started on the estate with seven hectares (17 acres) planted so far with up to another 180 hectares (445 acres) planned before 2035.

"Working with our tenant farmer and supported by additional Environment Agency funding, 16,000 saplings were planted at Lower Betton Farm last autumn. The new woodland will harness the power of trees to lock in carbon, slow the flow of water, and provide valuable wildlife habitats."

Ms Birch added: “We’re excited to be embarking on this ambitious nature recovery project which will help wildlife and nature to thrive, reduce the impact of climate change, and protect Attingham Estate for everyone, for ever.

“By changing the way the Attingham Estate is managed, over the next 10 years, we hope to showcase how lowland farming landscapes have a crucial role to play in supporting the restoration of nature. We also hope to prove how adapting to climate change can support both nature and people to thrive together.”

For more information on the project visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/attingham-park/nature-recovery-on-the-attingham-estate