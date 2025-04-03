Exciting new women's clothing shop opens in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Land & Limey welcomed its first customers through its new site in Waterloo Terrace, Bridgnorth, at its grand opening held on Tuesday, April 1.

The business, which also recently opened a site in Pershore, Worcestershire, is designed to be a “go-to destination” for high quality clothes, shoes and accessories for women.

The new shop has opened in Waterloo Terrace. Photo: Mark Robinson/Google

Customers can find an array of top brands in the shop - from White Stuff and Mistral to Seasalt and Joules.

All styles from coastal chic and countryside classics to modern casuals are catered for at Land & Limey.

The new shop has taken over the former This, That & The Other, which first opened in 2013 and is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

It sold an array of “quirky” items including cinema seats, wall art, garden items, jewellery, Harry Potter Items, and more.