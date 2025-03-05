First look inside Shrewsbury’s newest luxury lifestyle shop specialising in vintage clothes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Badu opened its doors on Monday (March 3) in Wyle Cop selling a range of vintage clothes, accessories and furniture with aims to be a on-stop shop for all things luxury.

Behind the new business is entrepreneur Jade Jenkins and chef Patrick McNulty who said they wanted to fill a gap in the market.

Badu Lifestyle has opened in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, specialising in high-end vintage clothes, accessories and furniture.

The couple got the keys in December and began renovating the property immediately. Just three months later, the venue was radically transformed and ready for customers to browse through, enjoy good music and even sit down for a coffee and a sweet treat.

“We've always wanted to open a shop together,” Jade told the Shropshire Star.