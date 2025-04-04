'It may be the best country park, but the road access is appalling' - Volunteer's fury at pothole ravaged lane near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At the end of Chapel Lane in Alveley near Bridgnorth, you find the beautiful Severn Valley Country Park that regularly becomes a hive of activity with tourists and locals enjoying walks, activities and events.

But, volunteer Roger Whitworth has become increasingly frustrated by the single track road that leads to the site which he describes as being "littered" with potholes that are hard to avoid.

Roger says he was shocked to measure one pothole as more than eight-inches deep and labelled repairs by Shropshire Council as a "waste of time".

Potholes in Chapel Lane, Alveley.

He and another volunteer at the county park recently took a walk down Chapel Lane, with a tape measure in hand. And, the pair were shocked to find one of the road's several potholes measured 60 by 30 inches in diameter.

Roger claims that the middle of the road sits much higher than the sides that are ravaged with potholes, and says that if he was to drive his Saab down the lane "as he should do" then his vehicle would collide with the tarmac in the centre of the road.

Roger and another volunteer measured potholes along Chapel Lane.

The volunteer described "score" marks where the bottom of people's vehicles have collided and dragged along the tarmac, and although his own vehicle has not sustained any damage to date, Roger said the road is a nuisance for visitors and residents.