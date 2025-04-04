Loving father-of-three who died in A442 motorbike crash was 'a dad first and foremost'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kristian Morris, who was 41 and from Wolverhampton, died on September 15 last year after being involved in a crash on the A442 near Quatford at around 10am.

An inquest held at Guildhall in Shrewsbury recorded a conclusion of death by road traffic collision.

Mr Morris was a father of three girls - Arva, Lana and Mia.

Speaking following the inquest Sandra Sepulveda-Morris, the mother of Mr Morris' daughters, paid tribute to the lorry driver, saying he was a "loving father" and "a dad first and foremost".

She added that his daughters will miss him forever.

Shropshire's Coroner, John Ellery had earlier read evidence from a police collision investigation into the crash, and a number of witness statements.