Shropshire local elections 2025: Full list of candidates vying to be your next councillor

On Thursday, May 1, voters will be heading to the polls to elect councillors for Shropshire Council and for town or parish councils in the Shropshire Council area.

This year there will be 74 councillors in 72 divisions, will all divisions in the Shropshire Council area being contested this year.

Two divisions - St Martin’s and Wem - will each elect two councillors.

The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on April 14 and the deadline for applying for a proxy vote - to have someone vote on your behalf - is 5pm on April 23.

The full list of wards and candidates for the Shropshire Council election on May 1 is available below:

Abbey

Green Party: BROCKEL Aidan Samuel Oliver

Labour Party: CULLEN Luke Alexander

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: DANIELS Jamie

Reform UK: PHELPS Stuart

The Conservative Party: STONE Matt

Albrighton

Labour Party: HARRIS Moira Jane

Liberal Democrats: TEDCASTLE Helen Louise

Reform UK: VERNON Gary

The Conservative Party: LUMBY Nigel Peter

Bagley

Green Party: YATES Naomi Ruth

Labour Party: FINDLAY David George Francis

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: JEPHCOTT Benedict John Alexander

Reform UK: GERAN David Gerrard

The Conservative Party: BURCHETT Garry David

Battlefield

Green Party: CLAYTON Sarah Louise

Labour Party: TURNBULL John Howard

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: FEJFER Kate

Reform UK: HANCOCK-DAVIES Harry

The Conservative Party: WALL Becky

Bayston Hill

Green Party: BURTON Tony

Labour Party: PARKHURST Alan John

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: TRICKETT Teri

Reform UK: BALL Euan

The Conservative Party: THOMAS Max

Belle Vue

Green Party: BIGGS Alexandra Katherine

Labour Party: HALLIDAY Kate

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: READ Will

Reform UK: BROWN Norman James

The Conservative Party: PHILLIPS Alexander George

Bicton Heath

Green Party: BELL Giles St John Fancourt

Labour Party: DAVIES Wynn

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: TANDY Jon

Reform UK: LODGE Chris

The Conservative Party: BINKS Robert

Bishop`s Castle

Green Party: SENIOR Linda

Labour Party: BARNBROOK Steven John

Liberal Democrats: HOUGHTON Ruth Margaret

Reform UK: ROBERTS Christine

The Conservative Party: LUFF Hilary Mary

Bridgnorth Castle

Green Party: NASH Clare

Labour Party: REES Huw Morgan

Liberal Democrat: COOPER David Norman

Reform UK: HUSEMANN Peter

The Conservative Party: STANFORD Bethanie Lauren

Bridgnorth East

Green Party: CUNNING Susan Anne Mary

Independent: WELLINGS Ian

Labour Party: GOODALL Gavin

Liberal Democrats: VOYSEY Vanessa Naomi

Reform UK: EDEN Susan Elizabeth

Shropshire First: GITTINS James David

The Conservative Party: LEA Christian James

Bridgnorth South & Alveley

Green Party: CUNNING Robert Austin

Labour Party: WATERS Gail Marcia

Liberal Democrats: TAYLOR Colin

Reform UK: WEBB-JAMES Karen Michelle

The Conservative Party: CHAMBERS Kieran James

Bridgnorth West & Tasley

Green Party: HUMPHREYS Robert Gordon

Independent: CONNOLLY Rachel Elizabeth

Labour Party: PHILP Ann Marie

Liberal Democrats: SHERRINGTON Andrew John

Reform UK: GREAVES Stuart

The Conservative Party: GILLAMS Ed

Broseley

Green Party: HOLMQUIST Robert

Labour Party: BAGNALL Caroline Emma

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: UPTON Jonathan Andrew

Reform UK: ROSS Lee

Shropshire First: HARRIS Simon Christopher

The Conservative Party: TYLER Chris

Brown Clee

Green Party: APHRAMOR Lucy

Labour Party: HICKMAN Nicholas James

Liberal Democrats: FOX Richard Antony

Reform UK: HOLLYHEAD George James

The Conservative Party: STANFORD Dominic James

Burnell

Green Party: CRANE David Robert

Labour Party: CASSON Elizabeth Jayne Lee

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: NAYLOR Chris

Reform UK: WATKINS Michael John

The Conservative Party: MORRIS Dan

Castlefields & Ditherington

Green Party: TEROL MARRERO Carlos

Independent: DYAS Joe

Labour Party: MOSLEY Alan Neil

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: CLARK Matthew David Hamilton

Reform UK: WALMSLEY Jonathan

The Conservative Party: TURNER David Richmond

Cheswardine

Labour Party: PIERCY Anne

Liberal Democrats: BENTLEY Neil Frederick

Reform UK: RADFORD Andy

The Conservative Party: MADDOCKS James Richard Charles

Chirbury & Worthen

Green Party: WENDT Hilary

Labour Party: WALTHORNE Deborah Jayne

Liberal Democrats: KIDD Heather Mary

Reform UK: WARD Christine

The Conservative Party: PEAKE Ian Francis

Claverley & Worfield

Green Party: FITZWARINE-SMITH Kim Laurette

Labour Party: THOMAS Heather Claire

Liberal Democrats: PICKERILL Paul Anthony

Reform UK: HUSEMANN Dawn Amanda

The Conservative Party: IRVIN Robert James

Clee

Green Party: THOMLINSON David Stuart Clifford

Labour Party: HICKMAN Jane Elizabeth

Liberal Democrats: WAITE Stuart Nicholas

Reform UK: SHACKERLEY-BENNETT Charles Stuart

The Conservative Party: BEVINGTON Anthony Gerard

Cleobury Mortimer