Shropshire local elections 2025: Full list of candidates vying to be your next councillor
Voters will be heading to the polls on May 1 to election their Shropshire Council representatives.
On Thursday, May 1, voters will be heading to the polls to elect councillors for Shropshire Council and for town or parish councils in the Shropshire Council area.
This year there will be 74 councillors in 72 divisions, will all divisions in the Shropshire Council area being contested this year.
Two divisions - St Martin’s and Wem - will each elect two councillors.
The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on April 14 and the deadline for applying for a proxy vote - to have someone vote on your behalf - is 5pm on April 23.
The full list of wards and candidates for the Shropshire Council election on May 1 is available below:
Abbey
Green Party: BROCKEL Aidan Samuel Oliver
Labour Party: CULLEN Luke Alexander
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: DANIELS Jamie
Reform UK: PHELPS Stuart
The Conservative Party: STONE Matt
Albrighton
Labour Party: HARRIS Moira Jane
Liberal Democrats: TEDCASTLE Helen Louise
Reform UK: VERNON Gary
The Conservative Party: LUMBY Nigel Peter
Bagley
Green Party: YATES Naomi Ruth
Labour Party: FINDLAY David George Francis
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: JEPHCOTT Benedict John Alexander
Reform UK: GERAN David Gerrard
The Conservative Party: BURCHETT Garry David
Battlefield
Green Party: CLAYTON Sarah Louise
Labour Party: TURNBULL John Howard
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: FEJFER Kate
Reform UK: HANCOCK-DAVIES Harry
The Conservative Party: WALL Becky
Bayston Hill
Green Party: BURTON Tony
Labour Party: PARKHURST Alan John
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: TRICKETT Teri
Reform UK: BALL Euan
The Conservative Party: THOMAS Max
Belle Vue
Green Party: BIGGS Alexandra Katherine
Labour Party: HALLIDAY Kate
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: READ Will
Reform UK: BROWN Norman James
The Conservative Party: PHILLIPS Alexander George
Bicton Heath
Green Party: BELL Giles St John Fancourt
Labour Party: DAVIES Wynn
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: TANDY Jon
Reform UK: LODGE Chris
The Conservative Party: BINKS Robert
Bishop`s Castle
Green Party: SENIOR Linda
Labour Party: BARNBROOK Steven John
Liberal Democrats: HOUGHTON Ruth Margaret
Reform UK: ROBERTS Christine
The Conservative Party: LUFF Hilary Mary
Bridgnorth Castle
Green Party: NASH Clare
Labour Party: REES Huw Morgan
Liberal Democrat: COOPER David Norman
Reform UK: HUSEMANN Peter
The Conservative Party: STANFORD Bethanie Lauren
Bridgnorth East
Green Party: CUNNING Susan Anne Mary
Independent: WELLINGS Ian
Labour Party: GOODALL Gavin
Liberal Democrats: VOYSEY Vanessa Naomi
Reform UK: EDEN Susan Elizabeth
Shropshire First: GITTINS James David
The Conservative Party: LEA Christian James
Bridgnorth South & Alveley
Green Party: CUNNING Robert Austin
Labour Party: WATERS Gail Marcia
Liberal Democrats: TAYLOR Colin
Reform UK: WEBB-JAMES Karen Michelle
The Conservative Party: CHAMBERS Kieran James
Bridgnorth West & Tasley
Green Party: HUMPHREYS Robert Gordon
Independent: CONNOLLY Rachel Elizabeth
Labour Party: PHILP Ann Marie
Liberal Democrats: SHERRINGTON Andrew John
Reform UK: GREAVES Stuart
The Conservative Party: GILLAMS Ed
Broseley
Green Party: HOLMQUIST Robert
Labour Party: BAGNALL Caroline Emma
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: UPTON Jonathan Andrew
Reform UK: ROSS Lee
Shropshire First: HARRIS Simon Christopher
The Conservative Party: TYLER Chris
Brown Clee
Green Party: APHRAMOR Lucy
Labour Party: HICKMAN Nicholas James
Liberal Democrats: FOX Richard Antony
Reform UK: HOLLYHEAD George James
The Conservative Party: STANFORD Dominic James
Burnell
Green Party: CRANE David Robert
Labour Party: CASSON Elizabeth Jayne Lee
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: NAYLOR Chris
Reform UK: WATKINS Michael John
The Conservative Party: MORRIS Dan
Castlefields & Ditherington
Green Party: TEROL MARRERO Carlos
Independent: DYAS Joe
Labour Party: MOSLEY Alan Neil
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: CLARK Matthew David Hamilton
Reform UK: WALMSLEY Jonathan
The Conservative Party: TURNER David Richmond
Cheswardine
Labour Party: PIERCY Anne
Liberal Democrats: BENTLEY Neil Frederick
Reform UK: RADFORD Andy
The Conservative Party: MADDOCKS James Richard Charles
Chirbury & Worthen
Green Party: WENDT Hilary
Labour Party: WALTHORNE Deborah Jayne
Liberal Democrats: KIDD Heather Mary
Reform UK: WARD Christine
The Conservative Party: PEAKE Ian Francis
Claverley & Worfield
Green Party: FITZWARINE-SMITH Kim Laurette
Labour Party: THOMAS Heather Claire
Liberal Democrats: PICKERILL Paul Anthony
Reform UK: HUSEMANN Dawn Amanda
The Conservative Party: IRVIN Robert James
Clee
Green Party: THOMLINSON David Stuart Clifford
Labour Party: HICKMAN Jane Elizabeth
Liberal Democrats: WAITE Stuart Nicholas
Reform UK: SHACKERLEY-BENNETT Charles Stuart
The Conservative Party: BEVINGTON Anthony Gerard
Cleobury Mortimer
Green Party: CROWE John
Labour Party: SHIRES Jonathan Cooper
Liberal Democrats: WILLIAMS Ben
Reform UK: DAVIES Pamela Christine
The Conservative Party: BUTLER Gwilym Howard Leslie