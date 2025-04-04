Shropshire Star
Shropshire local elections 2025: Full list of candidates vying to be your next councillor

Voters will be heading to the polls on May 1 to election their Shropshire Council representatives.

By Megan Jones
Published
A voter holds a polling card and a photo ID reminder note outside a polling station

On Thursday, May 1, voters will be heading to the polls to elect councillors for Shropshire Council and for town or parish councils in the Shropshire Council area. 

This year there will be 74 councillors in 72 divisions, will all divisions in the Shropshire Council area being contested this year.

Two divisions - St Martin’s and Wem - will each elect two councillors.

The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on April 14 and the deadline for applying for a proxy vote - to have someone vote on your behalf - is 5pm on April 23.

The full list of wards and candidates for the Shropshire Council election on May 1 is available below:

Abbey

  • Green Party: BROCKEL Aidan Samuel Oliver 

  • Labour Party: CULLEN Luke Alexander 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team: DANIELS Jamie 

  • Reform UK: PHELPS Stuart 

  • The Conservative Party: STONE Matt 

Albrighton

  • Labour Party: HARRIS Moira Jane 

  • Liberal Democrats: TEDCASTLE Helen Louise 

  • Reform UK: VERNON Gary 

  • The Conservative Party: LUMBY Nigel Peter 

 Bagley 

  • Green Party:  YATES Naomi Ruth 

  • Labour Party:  FINDLAY David George Francis 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team: JEPHCOTT Benedict John Alexander 

  • Reform UK: GERAN David Gerrard 

  • The Conservative Party: BURCHETT Garry David 

Battlefield

  • Green Party:  CLAYTON Sarah Louise 

  • Labour Party:  TURNBULL John Howard 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team:  FEJFER Kate 

  • Reform UK:  HANCOCK-DAVIES Harry 

  • The Conservative Party:  WALL Becky 

Bayston Hill

  • Green Party:  BURTON Tony 

  • Labour Party:  PARKHURST Alan John 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team: TRICKETT Teri 

  • Reform UK:  BALL Euan 

  • The Conservative Party:  THOMAS Max 

 Belle Vue 

  • Green Party:  BIGGS Alexandra Katherine 

  • Labour Party:  HALLIDAY Kate 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team:  READ Will 

  • Reform UK:  BROWN Norman James 

  • The Conservative Party:  PHILLIPS Alexander George 

Bicton Heath

  • Green Party:  BELL Giles St John Fancourt 

  • Labour Party:  DAVIES Wynn 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team:  TANDY Jon 

  • Reform UK: LODGE Chris 

  • The Conservative Party: BINKS Robert 

Bishop`s Castle

  • Green Party:  SENIOR Linda 

  • Labour Party:  BARNBROOK Steven John 

  • Liberal Democrats:  HOUGHTON Ruth Margaret 

  • Reform UK:  ROBERTS Christine 

  • The Conservative Party:  LUFF Hilary Mary 

Bridgnorth Castle

  • Green Party:  NASH Clare 

  • Labour Party:  REES Huw Morgan 

  • Liberal Democrat:  COOPER David Norman 

  • Reform UK:  HUSEMANN Peter 

  • The Conservative Party:  STANFORD Bethanie Lauren 

Bridgnorth East

  • Green Party:  CUNNING Susan Anne Mary 

  • Independent:  WELLINGS Ian 

  • Labour Party:  GOODALL Gavin 

  • Liberal Democrats:  VOYSEY Vanessa Naomi 

  • Reform UK: EDEN Susan Elizabeth 

  • Shropshire First:  GITTINS James David 

  • The Conservative Party:  LEA Christian James 

Bridgnorth South & Alveley

  • Green Party:  CUNNING Robert Austin 

  • Labour Party:  WATERS Gail Marcia 

  • Liberal Democrats:  TAYLOR Colin 

  • Reform UK:  WEBB-JAMES Karen Michelle 

  • The Conservative Party:  CHAMBERS Kieran James 

Bridgnorth West & Tasley

  • Green Party:  HUMPHREYS Robert Gordon 

  • Independent:  CONNOLLY Rachel Elizabeth 

  • Labour Party:  PHILP Ann Marie 

  • Liberal Democrats:  SHERRINGTON Andrew John 

  • Reform UK:  GREAVES Stuart 

  • The Conservative Party:  GILLAMS Ed 

Broseley

  • Green Party:  HOLMQUIST Robert 

  • Labour Party:  BAGNALL Caroline Emma 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team:  UPTON Jonathan Andrew 

  • Reform UK:  ROSS Lee 

  • Shropshire First: HARRIS Simon Christopher 

  • The Conservative Party:  TYLER Chris 

Brown Clee

  • Green Party:  APHRAMOR Lucy 

  • Labour Party:  HICKMAN Nicholas James 

  • Liberal Democrats:  FOX Richard Antony 

  • Reform UK:  HOLLYHEAD George James 

  • The Conservative Party:  STANFORD Dominic James 

Burnell

  • Green Party:  CRANE David Robert 

  • Labour Party:  CASSON Elizabeth Jayne Lee 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team:  NAYLOR Chris 

  • Reform UK:  WATKINS Michael John 

  • The Conservative Party:  MORRIS Dan 

Castlefields & Ditherington

  • Green Party:  TEROL MARRERO Carlos 

  • Independent: DYAS Joe 

  • Labour Party:  MOSLEY Alan Neil 

  • Liberal Democrat Focus Team: CLARK Matthew David Hamilton 

  • Reform UK:  WALMSLEY Jonathan 

  • The Conservative Party:  TURNER David Richmond 

Cheswardine 

  • Labour Party:  PIERCY Anne 

  • Liberal Democrats:  BENTLEY Neil Frederick 

  • Reform UK:  RADFORD Andy 

  • The Conservative Party:  MADDOCKS James Richard Charles 

Chirbury & Worthen

  • Green Party:  WENDT Hilary 

  • Labour Party:  WALTHORNE Deborah Jayne 

  • Liberal Democrats:  KIDD Heather Mary 

  • Reform UK:  WARD Christine 

  • The Conservative Party:  PEAKE Ian Francis 

Claverley & Worfield

  • Green Party:  FITZWARINE-SMITH Kim Laurette 

  • Labour Party:  THOMAS Heather Claire 

  • Liberal Democrats:  PICKERILL Paul Anthony 

  • Reform UK: HUSEMANN Dawn Amanda 

  • The Conservative Party:  IRVIN Robert James 

Clee

  • Green Party:  THOMLINSON David Stuart Clifford 

  • Labour Party:  HICKMAN Jane Elizabeth 

  • Liberal Democrats:  WAITE Stuart Nicholas 

  • Reform UK:  SHACKERLEY-BENNETT Charles Stuart 

  • The Conservative Party:  BEVINGTON Anthony Gerard 

Cleobury Mortimer

  • Green Party:  CROWE John 

  • Labour Party:  SHIRES Jonathan Cooper 

  • Liberal Democrats:  WILLIAMS Ben 

  • Reform UK:  DAVIES Pamela Christine 

  • The Conservative Party:  BUTLER Gwilym Howard Leslie 

