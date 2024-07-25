Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.17pm this afternoon (July 25) reporting the crash near Hill Farm Junction in Bourton.

One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the incident involving one vehicle.

Emergency services including the Police and land ambulance also attended the crash.

Two patients taken to hospital after RTC

Firefighters made the scene safe and aided with traffic management.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that a male and female were treated by paramedics for injuries that were not believed to be serious before being taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment.

A statement said: "We were called to reports of an RTC near Hill Farm Junction in Bourton, Much Wenlock at 1.15pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered one car had been involved in a collision. Two patients, one male and one female, were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment."

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 1.46pm.