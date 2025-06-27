'An amazing achievement' - Telford firm Aviramp is named fifth-fastest growing company in the Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hortonwood-based Aviramp, which designs and build boarding ramps for the aviation industry, was named as the fifth-fastest growing company in the region by the Sunday Times 100 list, having increased its sales by over 75 per cent over the past three years.

According to latest figures, the company made sales of over £10.2m last year.

Chief executive and founder Graham Corfield said being included in the Sunday Times’ list was the ‘icing on the cake’ after a spectacular period of success for the Telford-based company, which also scooped two awards at the Shropshire Business Awards last week.

Graham Corfield, Aviramp CEO

“This is an amazing achievement for a fabulous team here at Aviramp,” he said.

“Our growth over the past three years has been nothing short of remarkable, particularly when you consider how the pandemic effectively shut down aviation for so long.

“We took that time to invest in research and development, bringing new solar-powered ramps to market which have proved to be hugely successful. We now have some 850 ramps in use at airports around the world, with new orders coming in all the time.

“And this year looks as if it will be even better than 2024. Our order book is extremely healthy, and we have new products to launch which are already starting to raise a tremendous amount of interest in the industry.

“Our success is all down to the fantastic team we have and their unwavering commitment to making Aviramp the best in the world at what it does. I cannot praise them enough.”

The research by The Sunday Times found that, on average, the top 100 fastest-growing companies have increased their sales by 111 per cent a year over the last three years to a combined £3.4 billion in sales. The figure is up by £500 million year-on-year, with the 2024 top 100 fastest growing companies achieving £2.9 billion in sales.

In total those companies employ 15,300 people, having created 10,500 new jobs in the last three years, with all of them planning further hires in the next 12 months - equating to around 5,300 additional roles.

Of the 100 companies featured in the rankings, more than a third (36) are based in London, with the rest spread throughout the country. This includes 18 in the northwest, 12 in the southeast, eight in the southwest, seven in Wales and six in the West Midlands.

"The Sunday Times 100 is the definitive annual ranking of Britain’s fastest-growing private companies and demonstrates the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit thriving across Britain," said Jon Yeomans, business editor of The Sunday Times.

"It’s inspiring to see how these businesses are not only achieving phenomenal growth, but also creating thousands of new jobs and opportunities."