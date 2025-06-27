Spacious Shrewsbury semi with extended kitchen and tandem garage for £300k

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after SY2 postcode, this well-kept three-bed semi in Greenwood Close, Shrewsbury offers spacious family living with plenty of surprises behind the front door – including a stylish kitchen extension, a tandem-length garage, and a generous rear garden.

Listed with Purplebricks, this £300,000 home is perfect for families who want a peaceful location without compromising on amenities. See more here.

Feature highlights include a light-filled lounge, a spacious dining area with Karndean flooring, and a fantastic extended kitchen complete with a breakfast bar, range cooker, and sliding doors to the south-facing garden.

The kitchen diner has been extended

It’s the kind of space that easily handles homework and midweek dinners, as well as weekend entertaining.

Upstairs are two roomy doubles and a good-sized single, along with a modern family bathroom.

Outside, you’ll find a tidy front garden, a long driveway, and that impressive tandem garage – perfect for storage, hobbies or even a future garden room conversion.

Purplebricks has a strong presence in Shrewsbury and can help arrange viewings quickly for serious buyers.