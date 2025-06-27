Spacious Shrewsbury semi with extended kitchen and tandem garage for £300k
A stylishly extended semi in a quiet Shrewsbury cul-de-sac, this three-bedroom home has a huge garage, a sunny garden and a spacious family kitchen – and it's on the market for £300,000.
Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after SY2 postcode, this well-kept three-bed semi in Greenwood Close, Shrewsbury offers spacious family living with plenty of surprises behind the front door – including a stylish kitchen extension, a tandem-length garage, and a generous rear garden.
this £300,000 home is perfect for families who want a peaceful location without compromising on amenities.
Feature highlights include a light-filled lounge, a spacious dining area with Karndean flooring, and a fantastic extended kitchen complete with a breakfast bar, range cooker, and sliding doors to the south-facing garden.
It’s the kind of space that easily handles homework and midweek dinners, as well as weekend entertaining.
Upstairs are two roomy doubles and a good-sized single, along with a modern family bathroom.
Outside, you’ll find a tidy front garden, a long driveway, and that impressive tandem garage – perfect for storage, hobbies or even a future garden room conversion.
