Nine-home scheme 'should be refused' say planners

John Lea & Sons is seeking outline permission for the proposal on land south west of Home Farm in Longville in the Dale, between Church Stretton and Much Wenlock.

In a planning statement, Daniella Lloyd, of Roger Parry & Partners, said the scheme is on a sustainable site which will contribute to local housing needs.

“The development will provide numerous economic, environmental, and social benefits,” she said.

“The site is considered sustainable development in terms of its location within Longville and close proximity to Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

“The proposed dwellings have been designed to an appropriate scale which is in keeping with the overall character and appearance of the area whilst also complying with all relevant SAMDev (Shropshire Council Site Allocations and Management of Development) policies.”

Ms Lloyd added that a safe means of access can be achieved by minor improvements to the existing vehicular access and road widening.

John Lea & Sons wants to build nine houses in Longville in the Dale. Picture: Shropshire Council

“The proposed development would not compromise highway safety regulations,” she said.

“The existing access serves an agricultural contracting business, which sees large numbers of traffic movements day and night by large agricultural machinery.

“The residential proposals would cease movements by large machinery and replace these with private motor vehicles.”

The scheme has received the support of Rushbury Parish Council, who said it is a suitable location for development and that there was an appropriate mix of properties.

However, in a report sent to Shropshire Council’s South Planning Committee ahead of its meeting next Tuesday (June 24), Jenny Powell is recommending that the application be refused.

“The proposed development would be sited in an unsustainable location where it would erode the natural character and visual and landscape amenity of the open countryside in this rural location,” she said.

“Furthermore, the proposal would cause less than substantial harm to a heritage asset and would result in the loss of a protected tree without adequate justification or mitigation.”

Ms Powell added that it would also comprise major development in the national landscape, while insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that it would not have an adverse effect upon highway safety, or for the provision of 10 per cent biodiversity net gain.