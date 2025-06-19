Popular 17th century hotel and restaurant in Much Wenlock shut for major refurbishment
A popular 17th century hotel in Much Wenlock has been shut for the last few weeks as the site undergoes major refurbishment.
The Gaskell Arms in Bourton Road, Much Wenlock, has been closed since Monday, May 26 and will remain shut until early July as work gets underway.
A 3-star hotel and restaurant, The Gaskell Arms is famed for its customer service and delicious food offering - and is levelling up its interior with the renovations.
The team behind the business, now owned by Valiant Pub Company, announced the temporary closure on the brand’s official social media channels.
The Facebook post said: “We will be closing our doors for a few short weeks for our fabulous refurbishment.
“We look forward to seeing you all early July, we will keep you all posted on our reopening date.”
