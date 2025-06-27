Shropshire farm shop owners submit plans to rebuild their business following a devastating fire - here's what's included in the scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A farm shop gutted by fire last month is to be rebuilt after the owners submitted plans to Shropshire Council.

Peter Themans and his wife Alison have run the farm shop and butchers at Wenlock Edge Farm at East Wall between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton for the last 20 years.

But their beloved business was reduced to ash and rubble in just three hours after a huge fire tore through the site in the early hours of Monday, May 19.

The scene of a fire at Wenlock Edge Farm Shop, between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

The scene of a fire at Wenlock Edge Farm Shop, between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

Despite the best efforts of the many firefighters, nothing remained of their beloved business once the blaze was extinguished, with Peter Themans telling the Shropshire Star they would "have to start from scratch".

Now plans have gone in to Shropshire Council applying to rebuild the farm shop.

Submitted by consultant Roger Parry, the application, which is on a consultation phases, applies to build a "replacement of fire damaged farm shop".

In the application, Roger Parry on behalf of the Themans said: "The proposed development site is on the same footprint as the original farm shop, which unfortunately suffered major fire damage and requires complete rebuild. The business is located on Edge Farm in East Wall.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 25/05/2025Pics of the scene of a fire at Wenlock Edge Farm Shop, between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton. Fire Innvestigation and Telford Station Manager: Craig Jackson.

"The proposed development is consistent with the existing planning use on the site and will not, either by its nature, design, or scale, have an adverse effect on the character of the area."

The statement continued: "In this instance the proposed development is for the replacement of a fire damaged farm shop on the same footprint. The design of the building will be box file sheets in green with a steel portal frame. The external envelope of the building will be insulated to meet building regulation standards. The walls and roofs will be clad in composite panels with insulation thickness to meet current building regulations."

The application can be viewed at: https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=SY62BITDIRV00