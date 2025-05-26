Firefighters tackle large blaze at Much Wenlock farm shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a fire at Wenlock Edge Farm at East Wall in Much Wenlock at around 3am on Monday.

Crews from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale fire stations rushed to the scene.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

Fire Officer Lee Baker reported the blaze involved the farm shop and meat packing unit and confirmed there were no people involved in the fire.

A spokesperson from Church Stretton Fire Station said: "On arrival the whole building was on fire so we were put into action from the start and it was about a couple of hours before we could get it under control."

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

They added: "Crews will remain at the scene through most of day damping down any hot spots remaining. Fire investigation will attend later to find the exact cause of ignition."

Photo: Lee Baker/Shropshire Fire and Rescue

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.46am.