PC who sexually assaulted victims on a night out would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned

The verdict was delivered at an accelerated misconduct hearing held by the force today.

On September 25, 2023, former PC Mark Slade, now 50, who was based at West Mercia Police headquarters in Hindlip, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault by touching.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "During a night out in Maidstone in January 2023 Slade sexually assaulted five victims by touching them in a sexual manner without their consent.

"He is due to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed. The force proceeded with the misconduct hearing ahead of this sentencing taking place.

"Slade was suspended by the force in February 2023, within 72 hours of his arrest by Kent Police, and resigned in September 2023.

"Today’s hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Richard Cooper, found that his crimes amounted to gross misconduct and seriously breached the standards of professional behaviour, as set out in the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020."

Speaking after the hearing Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “The actions of Mark Slade were abhorrent, and he has no place in policing. We expect the highest standards of our officers both on and off duty and he breached those standards in the most deplorable way.

“I’d like to thank our colleagues at Kent Police for pursing the allegations against Slade and helping to get justice for the victims of his offences, who bravely came forward to report him.

“The actions of a small minority, like Mark Slade and others we have dismissed recently, erode the public’s trust and confidence in policing. The overwhelming majority of our officers and staff are trustworthy, hardworking and dedicated to serving the public during their times of greatest need.

“We will continue to root out officers who have no place in policing and build trust and confidence from the public.”

Following today’s outcome, Slade will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working for a UK police service in the future.

The outcome of the hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.