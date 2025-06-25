Driver to face trial in 2027 over crash which left woman with serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sarah Smythe, aged 59 and of Diddlebury, near Craven Arms, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where she pleaded not guilty to one charge of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The charge relates to injuries caused to another woman when Smythe was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander on the A4169 Buildwas Bank, at the junction with Much Wenlock Road southwest of Telford, on August 10, 2023.