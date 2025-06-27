Murder arrest after man found dead at abandoned building in Shrewsbury

Police were called to a disused building close to Shelton Water Tower in Bicton Heath at around 11.50am on Friday (June 27).

Sadly, officers reported a man was found dead at the location.

Following the discovery, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Police were called to a disused building close to Shelton Water Tower in Bicton Heath at around 11.50am on Friday. Photo: Google

Inspector Gordon Kaye said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation, but we do believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

"Our communities can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries."

Those with information are asked to call DS Andrew Dawson on 01905 694597