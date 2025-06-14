Vehicle flips onto roof near Much Wenlock - firefighters attend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.48am on Saturday (June 14) reporting the road traffic collision on Harley Hill.

One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find one vehicle that had flipped and come to a rest on its roof.

Fire personnel made the vehicle electrically safe.

The incident was under control by 1.02am.