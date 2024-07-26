'Drowning can happen in a second. Stay safe:' Lifesaving water charities give advice for safety following tragic double drowning

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The body of the teen, named locally as 'Tyrese', was recovered by divers at the Netherton Reservoir after reports that he got into difficulty swim after entering the water on Tuesday evening.

"Water is unpredictable, the dangers of water are very apparent – drowning happens quickly" - is the warning given by the charity Above Water, which helps to educate youngsters on staying safe while using lakes and waterways.

Another incident saw an eight-year-old boy die from complications after falling into the River Arrow, in Alcester, in Warwickshire, on Monday night.

Boats and water search teams were sent from Nottinghamshire to assist in the search efforts in Netherton

Brendon Prince, founder of Above Water, said: "It's extremely sad to hear about the death of the two boys. Sadly the summer is always our busiest time.

"If I could give one bit of advice I would always say don't do it, do not enter the water, but youths will be youths, so what we do is more about educating about the dangers of our water systems to help children to understand the risks involved."

Police search teams were rushed to Netherton Reservoir following the disappearance of a 16-year-old boy

Mr Prince went on to say that while swimming is a great way to bond with friends, the dangers of entering unfamiliar water "become apparent very quickly".

"Children love to swim in the water during the summer, especially around the inland waterways like lakes, rivers and reservoirs. Swimming is a great way to be with your friends, but there are consequences.

"The dangers become apparent very quickly. Struggling to swim and drowning can happen in seconds, cold water shock and unknown factors under the surface are very real dangers.

"That is what we try to put across to teenagers, we know that some children will enter the water anyway, so it's more about educating them on staying safe, and on the often very real dangers of water."

For safety tips on staying safe while swimming, please visit the Above Water website.