Smoke from large barn fire seen as firefighters are scrambled from two forces

Four fire appliances were scrambled from Oswestry to Domgay Road, at Four Crosses, near Llanymynech at 1.29pm on Saturday.

Mid & West Wales fire service is also at the scene and they requested assistance from over the border.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said there had been a request from Mid & West Wales for assistance with a large barn fire.

The Oswestry water carrier has been mobilised.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service said they have five engines at the scene after being called at 1.15pm. They expect to be on the scene for a while yet.

A reader sent a picture from the top of Rodney's Pillar showing a large plume of smoke billowing across the area.