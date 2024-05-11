Jack Johnson, aged 30, of Frankwell, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting PCs Wycherley and Dowley at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, on July 29, last year when he appeared in court.

Chris Coughlan, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court on Friday that both police officers had been with another patient who was being sectioned under the Mental Health Act at the time.

"They were approached by the medical team about a patient who would not leave the hospital," he said.

"The officers left the job they were on and tried to get him to leave the hospital five or six times.

"He wouldn't go and got a little bit angry. He thought he had bots in his ears, he wanted to be examined and he was."