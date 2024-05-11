WATCH: "A night we will never forget" as Northern Lights put on a stunning show across Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

And Shropshire residents took full advantage of the early warnings of the possible appearance of the aurora borealis by heading out with their flasks and cameras to capture the scene.

The clouds parted to give the county a show that anyone who saw it will never forget.

Stephen Boney, of SDBPhotography, said: "Last night after seeing the warnings me and a few other friends headed out to our usual spot to photography the aurora at Cressage. What we didn’t expect was one of the most amazing nights of our lives and the phenomenal show that was put on for us and the whole of the world."

Picture: Stephen Boney (SDBPhotography)

Stephen got home at about 3am on Saturday still buzzing after what he calls "the most memorable of nights and one we will all never forget."

"Gareth" sent the Shropshire Star his images of the lights near the Wrekin in Telford.

He said he is "sharing as they are staggeringly beautiful."

Sam Swingler saw the lights dancing across the sky over Kynnersley, Telford, and Tracy Van Mook saw them at 11.30pm on Friday at Longden Common.

The Jones family got all art by posing as silhouettes with the lights proving an amazing backdrop.

Photo: Jones family

And Colin Llewellyn, from Dorrington, Shrewsbury, said it was an amazing evening of the Northern Lights.

And he got one over his son in Iceland, who are used to this kind of thing.

Picture: Tracy Van Mook

He said: My son is in Iceland and they can't see them tonight."

Paul Thomas saw the amazing show from just outside Ditton Priors. "What a sight," he said.

Stefan Martinka, saw them over Telford and said: "I just would like to share couple of tonight's exciting pictures of Aurora Borealis over Telford .

"One is taken above garden and one is above The Wrekin where on left side is constellation of Leo which I have found bit symbolic as the UK Ice hockey Team is playing first match on IIHF World Championship against Team Canada Today noontime. Fingers crossed."

And the good news from sky watchers is that a major solar storm going on above our heads could mean it all happens again tonight.

If the clouds part, of course.