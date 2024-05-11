Shropshire venue set to open tonight as Northern Lights could be seen again

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The owners of Soulton Hall, near Wem, have decided to let people gather at Soulton Long Barrow to see this, as it is away from light pollution.

A spokesperson for the hall said: "Please park at Soulton Hall and walk up to the barrow, do not drive there. This is very short notice and informal.

"We are aware that a lot of people locally have wanted to see this rare event without streelights etc damaging the experience."

Meanwhile there are a lot more photos of the amazing light show that had people gawping in wonder into the night sky on Friday. It was apparently the best northern lights showing for 20 years as a big solar storm battered into the Earth's magnetic field.

Among those who sent photos into the Shropshire Star was Kristy Syass.

Picture: Ian Watson

Kristy said: "My partner Ian Watson and I went and to see the aurora last night, he took these photos, in Little Wenlock by the Huntsman Pub. It was beautiful."

Stephen Boney (SDBPhotography) sent us a video of the lights dancing across the sky above Cressage. He said it was "one of the most amazing nights of our lives and the phenomenal show that was put on for us and the whole of the world".

He added that it was a "most memorable of nights and one we will all never forget".