Plan for dog exercise field approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved proposals for the change of land use at The Croft, on Pitchcroft Lane, outside Newport, from agricultural land to a dog exercise area.

Applicant King Pet Care of Newport will act as the operator for the site and let the land off a farmer as part of the ‘rural diversification’ across their farmland.

“It is considered that the proposed development will allow for this land to be optimised for the Bubb family to let it so extra investment can be put back into the agricultural business,” said a submitted planning statement.

“The operator who is the applicant has existing dog businesses which are thriving and her experience in the industry will ensure that this business will be successful. This will help to grow her business aiding her to employ more people.”

Approved plans will allow the site to be used 7am until 9pm from April until September and from 8am until 7pm from October until March.

Approved plans will see a fence installed around the entirety of the site, a gate and four parking spaces.

The field will be available to be booked for 50 minutes giving each person 10 minutes to then vacate the field and drive out. Each booking will be taken on the hour.

During the public consultation exercise the council received 43 letters of representation, with 13 in support and 30 objecting to the proposal.

A council planning officer stated that the applicant has ‘significantly reduced’ the number of dogs proposed to be on the site at any one time reducing the number from 16 in total to eight in total.

“Following the amendment of this number, the applicant has submitted an amended noise report which has concluded that subject to mitigation being installed, the proposal will not have a significantly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring properties,” the planning officer concluded.

“The council’s public protection team have reviewed this report, consider the approach to be acceptable and have therefore supported the scheme subject to conditions.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that there are a number of residential properties located around the perimeter of the site, (council) officers consider that due to the implementation of restrictive conditions in respect of noise and the number of dogs on the site and the implementation of noise mitigation measures as outlined within the submitted noise report, the proposal would not have a significantly detrimental impact on the residential amenity of these properties.”

Matthew Revell, of Newport Dog Park, objected to the proposal stating that they are based on the opposite side of the A41 and that their business model is similar.

“If the Pitchcroft Lane facility were to go ahead, it would duplicate the service provided by Newport Dog Park and would be detrimental to our business,” said their objection.

In response the council’s planning officer added that the site is ‘not in the immediate vicinity’ of the proposed site and that business competition is not a material planning consideration.