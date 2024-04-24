Princess Royal recognises selfless volunteers on visit to county

The Princess Royal visited the county today – stopping off at Much Wenlock's Cavalier Centre, where she learned about what the venue does to support horse riding opportunities for the disabled.

The visit also included a chance to present eight Shropshire voluntary groups with the 'Kings Award for Voluntary Service' – and talk to them about their work.

Princess Anne presented the King's Award for Voluntary Service to Dr Malcolm Bennett on behalf of Church Aston & Chetwynd Village Hall.

The recipients have all been recognised for their selfless dedication to improving their communities, and the lives of others.