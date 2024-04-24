Shropshire Star
Close

Princess Royal recognises selfless volunteers on visit to county

Some of the county's most selfless volunteers have been getting royal recognition – first hand.

Plus
By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated
Princess Anne chatting to people from Church Aston & Chetwynd Village Hall who received the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

The Princess Royal visited the county today – stopping off at Much Wenlock's Cavalier Centre, where she learned about what the venue does to support horse riding opportunities for the disabled.

The visit also included a chance to present eight Shropshire voluntary groups with the 'Kings Award for Voluntary Service' – and talk to them about their work.

Princess Anne presented the King's Award for Voluntary Service to Dr Malcolm Bennett on behalf of Church Aston & Chetwynd Village Hall.

The recipients have all been recognised for their selfless dedication to improving their communities, and the lives of others.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular