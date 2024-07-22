Get involved with Shropshire firefighters' new water safety campaign to save lives this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Summer Water Safety campaign begins next Monday, July 29 at the Swan Inn in Newport, between 10am and 2pm.

The service's prevention team will be hosting events and sharing water safety advice to keep people safe around water. This includes throwline training, water themed activities and facepainting, and ice cream will be available too.

Figures from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) show that 236 people accidentally died in water-related incidents last year in the UK - ten more than in 2022.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on social media: "With warmer weather on the way it's important that we all know how to stay safe around water."