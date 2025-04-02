Plan to chop down flats’ Christmas tree near Newport rejected after objection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A flats’ management company’s application to chop down the Norway spruce, which is also blamed for damage to cobbles was accompanied by a tree expert’s report backing the move.

Catherine Green, of The Coach House Management Company, applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for the felling of one Norway spruce at The Coach House, at Woodcote, near Newport.

But fellow resident John Carter told the council that the owners of the Coach House flats have been planting Christmas trees in the ground of the Woodcote Hall estate for years.

“This particular one has flourished magnificently and blends in with the Wellingtonias also on site,” said Mr Carter.

“It shades the communal garden of the Coach House. It helps shield the sight of the car park. The tree looks sound, it would be a shame for us to lose its environmental value.”

Mr Carter also suspects that it is “highly likely” that the tree is used by bats for roosting.

“With the help of a bat detector and torch, last summer, after dark I followed a significant number of bats down to the fishing ponds,” he told the council. “I was also getting readings in the car park.”

Catherine Green had told the council that the Christmas tree was planted over 20 years ago.

“It has grown to approximately 19 feet and will double in size,” she said.

“There are shallow roots which are growing under listed building cobbles and foot paths which is causing them to raise presenting a tripping hazard.

“There is also an electric cable situated close to the tree. Drains are also very close to this tree.”

A tree specialist’s report sent to the council said the Coach House is a grade II listed building and there is an electrical cable within one metre of the canopy. It would require maintenance to ensure that the cable “remains a safe distance from the tree’s canopy”.

“There is evidence of lifting of historical paving on the northeast side,” the report said. “There is evidence of a raised paving slab on southside property access path.”

The expert concluded: “With the visual evidence of the raised path and slab I would recommend removal of the tree and replacement with a more suitable species for the location.

“The tree can only be seen by the residents of the flats at the coach house.”

Council officers confirmed that the tree is covered by a Tree Preservation Order and a similar plan had been rejected for not being accompanied by an expert report.

But they say that the new report does not give enough of a justification.

They said: “Officers consider the issues raised in the report can be rectified by the maintenance of the tree and the issues raised do not provide adequate justification for the felling of the tree.

“The tree is prominently located in the communal garden of the Coach House Flats and it is considered that the tree subject to this application has significant amenity value and adds to the character of the area.”

They consider that the “tree needs to be preserved and maintained.”