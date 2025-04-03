Wind farm developer fails to respond to offer to meet Llandrindod Wells Town Council

Bute Energy contacted the council at the end of last year and offered to meet with them.

They said they have plans to deliver the single largest investment in onshore wind in Wales and are committed to providing the council with the most up to date information on the development of energy parks in their area.

Tom Edmunds, project manager said ahead of the next phase of community engagement, they would welcome the opportunity to meet with the council to give them an update on Aberedw Energy Park and address any queries.

But at the March meeting of the town council, the clerk Jane Johnston said despite chasing Bute Energy four times, they had still not responded with a date for when they could appear at a town council meeting.

Councillor Jamie Jones said Bute Energy’s approach was lack lustre. He said they encourage people to go to their public presentations to look at the information they have prepared and they seemed keen to talk to the council, but since then they have not responded to an invite to appear at a council meeting.

Last year Llandrindod Wells Town Council held a very successful public meeting about proposed wind farm developments in the area which attracted about 250 people.

While some councillors said Bute Energy would just be completing a tick box exercise by attending a council meeting and others said they were damned if they did invite them and damned if they didn’t, they agreed to listen to what they had to say and to represent all their residents – those for and against the proposed developments.