'Bucket list' ride for Shropshire cyclist riding from Lands End to John O'Groats for charity - finishing on her birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lisa Lander who is originally from Newport and now lives in Tibberton is taking part in Babble's Ride Across Britain, raising money for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation - founded by the late Scottish international rugby player, Doddie Weir who was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in 2017.

The 51-year-old will embark on her journey alongside more than 50 other cyclists between September 7 and 15. The group will spend nine nights camping in tents with sleeping bags - at each stage - all aimed at minimising the costs to raise as much as possible for the charity.

The Ride Across Britain is hoping to raise £250,000 for the charity, with each cyclist set a target of around £2,500. Lisa got involved in the ride through her sister and was so glad she signed up.

"It has always been one of my bucket list rides to do," said Lisa who had looked into doing the ride before, but didn't have the time.

"When this opportunity came I thought I've got to do it or else I won’t get the opportunity to do it again."

The cyclist has twice ridden from London to Paris for charity - the first time raising money for Diabetes UK after her son was diagnosed with type one diabetes - and the 51-year-old is also hoping to take part in an Ironman in Austria next year.

The final day of the charity ride to John O'Groats will be an extra special day for Lisa as she will turn 52-years-old.

Lisa Lander pictured mmiddle has cycled from Paris to London twice

The cyclist said: "I'm quite excited about that.

"Unfortunately it's a long way to go for family and friends. But, by the end of the ride, as I've done these before, I know you bond well with everybody else, I think I'm not overly concerned about being away from friends and family.

"I've got a night away booked for afterwards with friends.

"It's not a big one this year so I'm not overly bothered. I stopped counting after I turned 40 if I'm brutally honest."

The ride will bring Lisa close to home as she will pass through Telford during one of the stages, and she's hoping her friends and family will be able to support her and her fellow riders.

"I'm hoping my sister, husband, and family and friends will come out with banners.

"My old job used to be at a school, and one of the teachers was interested in bringing the children out to support as we go past, but I've got a horrible feeling that we will have passed through before the children get to school."

The cyclist has been training with a local group, and by cycling to and from work including hills along the way. The charity ride will take her through scenic parts of England and Scotland, including the Cheddar Gorge where she is going to train this month.

In Lisa's bid to try and raise £2,500, the cyclist is planning host an event at Newport Rugby club, and is hoping that local businesses might be interested in providing raffle prizes.

She said: "We’re thinking of doing a fun bingo evening.

"I'd like to also organise a band too."

Information on how to donate money can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lisa-lander-1714078856035?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Flisa-lander-1714078856035&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=pfp-email