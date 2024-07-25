Teen smashes 100-mile charity bike ride for hospital that has cared for his mother

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chris Doyle, from Donnington in Telford, is over halfway to his aim of raising £1,000 for the unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital where his mum, Rhian, has had many major operations.

Last week, every day for three days, Chris biked from his home in Donnington to Newport and onwards to Stafford and back.

Chris's fundraiser for University Hospitals of North Midlands Charity has already smashed through the half way point, having raised almost £600 so far.

On Thursday, the teen finished his journey at his former school, Burton Borough in Newport.

Chris Doyle with sister Afiya, aged 12, and staff members

He said: "I have decided to give up some of my time to give a little back to a cause close to me.

"Ward 228 at Royal Stoke is a neurosurgery unit that covers a wide area treating patients with brain tumours, brain cancer, brain injuries, major trauma, and major brain conditions.

"My mum has spent countless months in and out of there over the last few years and we have always been so well looked after."

Chris Doyle finishing his charity 100 mile cycle ride at Burton Borough School, Newport

He adds that the staff there have become like a second family.

"Sadly, we have seen other friends and even past teachers go through the need of Ward 228," he said.

"This is why I have chosen to raise some money to help give something back to the staff and help make life a little easier for patients on the ward who are very unwell."

Donations can still be made online at: justgiving.com/page/chris-doyle-1720117642994