Consultation on Telford and Wrekin parish boundary changes extended due to lack of 'commentary'

There have been few alterations to the rural parishes since 1974, while urban ones had little changes since 1988.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Boundary Review Committee was presented with draft recommendations at its meeting on July 19.

One of the requests has been made by Newport Town Council which wants changes made in the south of the town.

This includes the new Bloor Homes estate in Chetwynd Aston and Woodcote and three streets that are currently in the Church Aston parish.

A map of the proposed boundary changes in Telford & Wrekin. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Elsewhere, Donnington and Muxton, currently represented by a single parish council, could be split to join other neighbouring parishes.

The final round of consultation was due to take place until August 16, with the final recommendations being published on September 6.

However, this has been extended until September 4.

“It was felt there still wasn’t enough commentary from stakeholders to agree to the proposals put forward,” said Councillor Paul Davis, chair of the Boundary Review Committee.

“As such, a revised timetable to include a final deadline of September 4 was tabled and agreed. The review is legally time-bound to be completed within a 12-month period from the start of the consultation.”